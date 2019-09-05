UP delegation to visit UK, showcase Defence Industrial Corridor project

Even as the state government is in the process of choosing a consultant for conducting Environmental Impact Assessment, preparing an Environmental Management Plan and getting clearances for Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor project, a delegation led by Minister for Industrial Development, Satish Mahana, and comprising senior bureaucrats as well as defence corridor adviser Lt Gen J K Sharma will visit the UK to showcase the project before probable international investors at the event.

As Uttar Pradesh also plans to host a Defence Summit in February next year, the government hopes that the visit would serve twin purpose and claims that it has got an invite from the British High Commission to India for participation in the International Exhibition for Defence and Security Equipment, which will be organised in London from September 10-13. The event is expected to see participation of over 50 countries, including a delegation from the Centre.

“We have received an invite from British High Commission requesting us to participate in the International Exhibition for defence and security equipments from September 10-13.” Cabinet Minister Satish Mahana told The Indian Express. Sahana added that the state government would look towards setting up of ancillary units and anchor units in the area of defence along the corridor. He said another purpose of the visit would also be to get insights into the functioning of the international exhibition on the topic of

defence.

The delegation, which would be led by the Minister for Infrastructure and Industries Satish Mahana, would include Additional Chief Secretary and also head of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority Avaneesh Awasthi, Principal Secretary Infrastructure and Industries RK Singh, Special Secretary to Chief Minister Amit Singh as well as Defence Corridor Adviser Lt General J K Sharma.

The Defence Corridor project was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lucknow during the Investors Summit last year, the project is expected to have at least six nodes along Lucknow-Agra and upcoming Bundelkhand Expressways.

These investment nodes planned so far would be Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Jhansi and Kanpur.

These nodes have been selected considering their connectivity to both high speed roads as well as railway and also to air routes in regions such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra.

The financial bids for selection of consultant is expected to be finalised by September 12.