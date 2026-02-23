UP youth gets 10-year jail in case of businessman shooting wife, daughter dead before hanging self

A case was registered against Pankaj after the businessman’s nephew accused Pankaj of forcing his uncle to take the extreme step.

A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district has sentenced a 25-year-old youth to 10 years of imprisonment in a case of a businessman shooting his wife and 16-year-old daughter dead before killing himself in March 2023, after the accused circulated objectionable videos of the minor girl.

The court held Pankaj Yadav guilty of abetment of suicide on Friday, and the quantum of punishment was pronounced on Saturday.

The businessman (50) fatally shot his wife (45) and daughter, a student of class 10, with his licensed gun before hanging himself from a tree.

“The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict. It ordered that half of the fine amount be paid to the businessman’s surviving younger daughter,” said District Government Counsel Shyam Sunder Mishra.