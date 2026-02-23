UP youth gets 10-year jail in case of businessman shooting wife, daughter dead before hanging self

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district has sentenced a 25-year-old youth to 10 years of imprisonment in a case of a businessman shooting his wife and 16-year-old daughter dead before killing himself in March 2023, after the accused circulated objectionable videos of the minor girl.
The court held Pankaj Yadav guilty of abetment of suicide on Friday, and the quantum of punishment was pronounced on Saturday.
The businessman (50) fatally shot his wife (45) and daughter, a student of class 10, with his licensed gun before hanging himself from a tree.
“The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict. It ordered that half of the fine amount be paid to the businessman’s surviving younger daughter,” said District Government Counsel Shyam Sunder Mishra.
Nine prosecution witnesses were examined by the court during the trial, he added.
According to the prosecution, police received information on March 13, 2023, that the bodies of a woman and her daughter were lying inside their house with bullet injuries at a village. A licensed firearm belonging to the woman’s husband was found lying nearby. The man’s body was found in a thicket about 2 km from his house the next day, police had said.
A case was registered against Pankaj after the businessman’s nephew accused Pankaj of forcing his uncle to take the extreme step.
The complainant said his 16-year-old cousin had been staying at her maternal uncle’s place nearby and a youth living in the locality developed a friendship with her. Then the youth made some objectionable videos and photographs of the girl and circulated them on social media, the complainant alleged.
Following the incident, the girl allegedly tried to take her life but survived.
Upon hearing about the incident, her father called her back home.
Meanwhile, Pankaj began blackmailing the girl and her family, it was alleged.
Mishra said a separate case registered against Pankaj for allegedly raping the minor girl is still pending in the court. The trial in the case is in the final stage of hearing, he added.
