UP: Youth dies, family alleges police assault; probe ordered

A day after the family of a 22-year-old man alleged that he died after being assaulted by the police in Ambedkar Nagar district’s Tanda area, Additional Director General of Police (Lucknow Zone) ordered an inquiry.

In a video that was shared widely on social media Saturday, Rizwan’s father Israil said his son was buying something when he was beaten up by policemen. “We are poor… When he came back, his entire body was black. We took him to the hospital…”

Additional Superintendent of Police Avanish Kumar Mishra, however, denied the allegation and claimed that Rizwan’s family had been misled.

He claimed that the youngster had met with a road accident about a week ago in which he had sustained injuries in his leg. Two days after the incident, he was taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) after his condition deteriorated. From there he was referred to district hospital. Rizwan died at the hospital during treatment, said the police official.

The autopsy report mentioned three causes of death, said Mishra. “First, due to anti-mortem injuries. Second, cardiac effusion. Third, infection in the intestine. Among the injuries, there are contusions on the leg, meaning accidental injuries,” he said and accused “some local leaders” of misguiding Rizwan’s parents.

The district Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ashok Kumar, said one of Rizwan’s lungs had collapsed. “He had two-three contusions. There were two-three small injury marks. The cause of death in the post-mortem report says he died due to lung and heart disease. One of the lungs had shrunk.”

