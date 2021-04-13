UP: Youth arrested for kidnapping dies in custody, probe ordered after protests

“I have ordered an inquiry into the role of the policemen. I will be requesting the District Judge to order a judicial inquiry into the death, “ Senior Superintendent of Police (Gorakhpur) Dinesh Kumar P said.

Gorakhpur police have ordered an inquiry into the death of a 22-year-old man arrested in a kidnapping case after he allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of a building where he was taken by policemen to recover a pistol on Sunday.

Police claimed that while they were busy searching for a pistol in the water tank placed on the rooftop of a shopping complex, 22-year-old Mohammad Kaif jumped from the fourth-floor terrace and hit the high voltage electricity wires and got electrocuted before falling on the ground.

His family members and residents of the area, however, alleged that Kaif was pushed from the terrace by policemen, causing his death.

“I have ordered an inquiry into the role of the policemen. I will be requesting the District Judge to order a judicial inquiry into the death, “ Senior Superintendent of Police (Gorakhpur) Dinesh Kumar P said.

According to police, Kaif, a resident of Chotte Kazipur, was arrested on Sunday for kidnapping a 17-year-old girl, two days after her father lodged a complaint alleging Kaif and his associates of kidnapping his daughter. The girl’s father had also alleged that when he complained about this to Kaif’s family, he and his friends threatened them with a pistol.

The SSP said that after Kaif was arrested, the girl was recovered based on his interrogation. Kaif also told police that he had hidden the pistol, which he allegedly used to threaten the girl’s father, inside a water tank of a shopping complex.

A police team took Kaif to the shopping complex for recovering the pistol when the incident took place, said the SSP.

Meanwhile, additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

Man, woman found dead inside car in Lucknow Cantt, suicide suspected

Lucknow: A man in his late fifties and a woman in her late forties were found dead in a car at the Baniya Chauraha in Lucknow’s Cantonment police station area on Monday night. They had bullet injuries.

The police claimed they recovered a licensed revolver from the car, and prima facie it seems to be a suicide case.

Officials said the woman had a bullet injury in her chest while the man had a gunshot wound in the temple. The bodies, which were noticed by a few passersby who alerted the police, were found on the front seat.

“Prima facie it appears to be a suicide case. It appears that the man first shot the woman in her chest and then used the revolver to shoot himself. The bodies were inside the car and there is no sign of struggle. We are investigating the matter and thing will be more clear in a few hours,” said Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Cantonment Archana Singh said investigators were trying to identify the two and according to the latest report, it seems the man used to run a hotel in the city’s Sadar area.

The woman’s identity is yet not confirmed. The police are also trying to figure out how the two were related. ENS