UP: Yogi orders withdrawal of 2.5 lakh cases for violation of Covid lockdown rules

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered to withdraw nearly 2.5 lakh cases lodged for violating lockdown rules following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

A state government spokesperson said common people and businessmen, who have been running around to police stations and courts over the cases, will now be given relief.

“The government will drop cases lodged under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant),” said the spokesperson.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Saturday, UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak said cases lodged for violation of section 188 will be withdrawn automatically. “People booked under cases during lockdown will not have to submit any application. The process in this regard has started,” said Pathak.

Recently, the state government had announced that it will withdraw cases lodged against traders in the state during the lockdown.

“The state government feels that common people will suffer due to the cases lodged against them during the pandemic,” added the spokesperson.

A statement issued by the government claimed that Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to announce withdrawal of cases against traders and common people.

“The government believes that withdrawal of these cases will also mean that courts will be relieved of extra burden. Cases had been lodged during the lockdown for breach of Covid-19 protocol and violation of lockdown norms. On January 28, the Uttar Pradesh government had said it has decided to withdraw cases lodged for violating Covid protocols under the Epidemic Diseases Act during the lockdown,” added the statement.

After the announcement on January 28, Pathak had said cases will be dropped against traders, but migrant workers and others can also submit an application to seek relief.

“Based on the report from District Magistrates (DM) concerned, their cases will also be dropped. There are more than 10,000 such cases against traders in the state, mainly under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act,” the minister had said.