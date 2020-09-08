UP: Yogi govt suspends Prayagraj SSP over negligence in crime control, corruption

CM Yogi Adityanath issued the direction for the SSP's suspension on Tuesday.

Citing “negligence in crime control and law and order, and corruption” as the reason, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions for the suspension of Prayagrag Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Dixit from his post on Tuesday.

As per a statement issued by the state information department, there were serious allegations against Dixit during his positing in Prayagraj. He had the allegations of several anomalies during his posting and also of not properly following the directions given from the government and department headquarter. Dixit also allegedly encouraged corruption in posting, the statement said.

“He did not do the expected in terms of directions by the government and headquarter to do regular foot patrolling, or to provide security to banks and economic business institutions or to stop the incidents of loot by bikers. He also did not do the work of checking and supervision properly. There also has been an increase in the number of pending investigations in last 3 months in Prayagraj. The directions issued by the government to ensure social distancing in wake of coronavirus pandemic was also not properly followed in the district and the High Court has also showed dissatisfaction over it,” read the statement.

It was added that during his suspension period Abhishek Dixit will be attached with the DGP office in Lucknow.

