Rs 8,000-crore projects: Why Noida Airport region drew major investor interest during UP CM’s Singapore visit

The Noida International Airport region in Jewar has attracted the attention of investors during Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Singapore visit, with fresh agreements being signed for projects linked to it on Tuesday. This takes the total investment linked to the airport region to about Rs 8,000 crore.
The airport will be inaugurated next month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM had said on Monday.
Officials said on day two of the trip, aviation services major AISATS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UP government to invest Rs 4,458 crore in two key projects.
The company will develop a world-class cargo complex aimed at positioning Jewar as a major air freight and logistics gateway for North India, supporting high-value sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals and perishable agricultural products, informed officials.
As for the second project, officials said it was agreed that a Taj SATS air-catering facility will be established in the area, which will serve flights operating from Noida International Airport and also supply meals to other airports across North India.
Officials said the agreement, signed in the CM’s presence, is expected to boost trade, strengthen supply chains and generate significant employment opportunities, further reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s position as an emerging global investment destination and advancing its goal of becoming a major aviation and logistics hub in the northern region.
The latest agreement comes a day after the state government signed another major MoU for the development of an international theme-based group housing township near the airport.
Officials said the Rs 3,500-crore project will be developed over 100 acres in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area and is expected to generate employment for around 12,000 people. Scheduled to begin in 2027, the township is aimed at supporting rapid urbanisation around the airport and giving a distinct identity to the emerging aerocity zone.
With projects spanning aviation services, logistics and urban infrastructure, officials said the airport is increasingly being positioned as a multi-sector economic node rather than a standalone transport facility. They added that its strategic location along the Yamuna Expressway, planned multi-modal connectivity, and proximity to industrial and manufacturing clusters are seen as key factors driving investor interest.
“The clustering of cargo, services, residential and commercial infrastructure is expected to create a self-sustaining ecosystem, accelerating economic activity in western Uttar Pradesh,” said officials.
‘Rs 1 lakh crore investment proposals’
Adityanath, who will be leaving for Japan on Wednesday for the next leg of his four-day trip, said the response received in Singapore has been extremely encouraging. “We have received investment proposals worth up to Rs 1 lakh crore, including MoUs valued at around Rs 60,000 crore. These investments will serve as important milestones in our journey towards making UP a $1 trillion economy.”
He claimed that “today, the perception of UP has undergone a 360-degree change. The state has emerged as a preferred and trusted destination for investment, both within India and globally”.
He further said he met more than 100 representatives over the past two days and had positive and meaningful discussions with the President, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister and Energy Minister of Singapore as well as chairpersons and CEOs of major fintech companies.
“Singapore has established itself as a global hub for aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services. We are exploring the possibility of developing a similar world-class MRO ecosystem at Noida International Airport, Jewar, which will further strengthen UP’s position as a major aviation and logistics hub,” he said.
The CM said he also visited the SATS Changi Airport Logistics Hub in Singapore.
“Toured the advanced air cargo handling systems, cold chain logistics and integrated supply chain operations. In light of the upcoming Noida International Airport, the visit was highly relevant in drawing valuable insights to further strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s aviation infrastructure and multi-modal logistics ecosystem,” he said.
