UP: Women from minority communities to get Rs 20,000 marriage aid

“The move will help women from the minority communities and bring them to the mainstream. The government has approved Rs 5 crore for the implementation of the scheme,” said the spokesperson.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced that it would provide financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to disadvantaged women from minority communities for their marriage. A state spokesperson informed that the decision was taken keeping in mind the government’s “Sabka saath, sabka vikas” resolution.

“The move will help women from the minority communities and bring them to the mainstream. The government has approved Rs 5 crore for the implementation of the scheme,” said the spokesperson.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, these kind of works have been done more than any other past government. Families belonging to minority communities will also benefit from the scheme. Since the BJP has come to power in the country, it has worked towards helping people from minority communities to join the mainstream. The UP government has helped the state’s women from minority communities through several schemes, including ‘One District, One Product’ and ‘Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana’,” said state minority welfare minister Mohsin Raza.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.