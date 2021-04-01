UP: Woman strangles her 2 kids after fight with husband, held: Police

The police said Anjum Quershi confessed that she had strangled her son, Nahar (6), and daughter, Alfisha (4), with her dupatta when they were fast asleep on Wednesday night.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday after she allegedly strangled her minor son and daughter in Baghpat’s Chapruali town following a spat with her husband. Frequent fights with her husband over the family’s financial crisis led to the murders, said police.

According to police, Anjum sat by her children’s bodies throughout the night. When the milkman came to her house on Thursday morning, she told him about the murders. The milkman then rushed to the villagers who informed the police. After breaking open the door, the police recovered the two bodies and arrested Anjum.

Baraut Deputy Superintendent of Police Alok Kumar said, “Anjum’s husband, Gulab Qureshi, is a cloth vendor in Haryana and sells his products on a hand cart. He does not have any regular source of income, and as a result the family suffers from financial crisis. This led to frequent fights between the couple. Anjum has also accused Gulab of physically assaulting her. All these led to Anjum killing her own children.”