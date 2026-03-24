UP woman shot in head by brothers soon after police trace her following ‘elopement’ with neighbour

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A 25-year-old woman was allegedly shot in the head by her two brothers in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on Monday, just hours after being traced by the police following a week-long disappearance. The police said the woman from the Thakur community had reportedly eloped with a young man from the Jat community in her neighbourhood.
The attack took place while the woman was in a police vehicle outside a community health centre (CHC). The victim, identified as Rakhi, is in critical condition and has been referred to a specialised medical facility for advanced care.
The shooting occurred as a police team was escorting Rakhi back from a mandatory medical examination at the Fatehpuri CHC. Rakhi was seated inside the police car with a female constable when her two brothers, identified by the police as Govind and Luvkush, arrived on a motorcycle.
According to the police, the brothers approached the vehicle and opened fire at point-blank range. They said a bullet shattered the window and struck Rakhi in the head. While a sub-inspector at the wheel attempted to apprehend the attackers, they fled the scene amid the ensuing chaos.
She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors provided initial treatment before referring her to a higher medical facility for advanced care. The police said the girl’s family was opposed to her relationship with a youth belonging to another community.
An FIR was registered in Saharanpur against Govind and Luvkush on charges of attempt to murder. The two accused, aged in their early 20s, are unmarried and unemployed.
Abhinandan, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Saharanpur, said police teams are conducting raids at multiple locations to trace and arrest the accused.
The police stated that the victim, in her statement, expressed a desire to remain with the youth involved in the kidnapping case, who, incidentally, is also missing. She reportedly told the police that she wanted to go with him and not return to her family.
The police said Rakhi’s family fled after locking the house following the shooting incident.
According to the police, on March 17, Rakhi’s brother Ravi lodged an FIR against the neighbouring youth alleging that he had kidnapped his sister a day earlier from near their home in the Ramkheri village in Saharanpur.
On Monday, the woman was traced within Saharanpur and brought to the police station. After recording her statement, the police informed her family about her recovery, but none of them came to the police station.
Later in the day, the police decided to conduct the woman’s medical examination and took her to the Fatehpuri CHC.
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