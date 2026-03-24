UP woman shot in head by brothers soon after police trace her following ‘elopement’ with neighbour

The brothers allegedly approached the vehicle and opened fire at point-blank range (Image generated using AI).

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly shot in the head by her two brothers in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on Monday, just hours after being traced by the police following a week-long disappearance. The police said the woman from the Thakur community had reportedly eloped with a young man from the Jat community in her neighbourhood.

The attack took place while the woman was in a police vehicle outside a community health centre (CHC). The victim, identified as Rakhi, is in critical condition and has been referred to a specialised medical facility for advanced care.

The shooting occurred as a police team was escorting Rakhi back from a mandatory medical examination at the Fatehpuri CHC. Rakhi was seated inside the police car with a female constable when her two brothers, identified by the police as Govind and Luvkush, arrived on a motorcycle.