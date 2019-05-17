UP: Woman sets herself, three children ablaze in Muzaffarnagar

Toggle Menu
The woman, identified as Naseema, took the extreme step over a family dispute. Her parents alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws.

A 35-year-old woman set herself and her three children ablaze at Umerpur village in the district Friday, said police.

The children died while she was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, said SHO Yashpal Singh. The woman, identified as Naseema, took the extreme step over a family dispute. Her parents alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws.

The woman had locked herself in a room with son Anas (9) and daughters Aisha (7) and Etah (2),police said.Her husband, identified as Jabbar, was not at home.

