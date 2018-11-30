UP: Woman sets herself, family ablaze in Hamirpur

A couple and their three children living in a Hamirpur village suffered severe burns Wednesday when the woman set herself and the children on fire and held her husband tightly when he rushed to save them.

All five have suffered 40-50 per cent burns, police said.

“The incident occurred in Chhirka village. Ram Naresh (27), a labourer, and his wife Sadapyari (25) had an altercation on Tuesday. Their children — Priyansh (2), Anchal (4) and Ekant (6) — were playing outside. At around 4 pm, Sadapyari called them inside, poured kerosene on them and herself and set them afire. Naresh ran inside on hearing screams of the children. When he tried to rescue them, Sadapyrai pulled and held him tightly,” said Vikramajeet Singh, station house officer of Maudaha police station.

“The neighbours rushed to the spot on seeing the smoke and doused the flames. The injured were rushed to Maudaha Community Health Centre (CHC), from where they were referred to the Hallet Hospital in Kanpur later in the day,” he added. No complaint has been lodged in connection with the incident so far. ens