UP: Woman ‘harassed, given triple talaq after giving birth to girl’; Husband booked

The allegations are being investigated.

An FIR has been lodged against a Kairana resident on the basis of a police complaint filed by his wife, accusing him of harassing her and giving her triple talaq after she gave birth to a baby girl.

The woman’s in-laws, who have also been booked, allegedly started harassing her and demanded a motorcycle and cash after she gave birth ten days ago.

The FIR was registered at Kairana police station Friday against the husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law of the complainant, Shadima, under IPC sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), police said.

Shadima’s complaint said, “My husband Zulfikar and his family abused me and asked me to get a motorcycle and money from my parents as I have given birth to a girl child and not a boy. I was told that I would be allowed to stay with him only when I bring the motorcycle and money. I was beaten up by my husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law and later, Zulfikar gave me triple talaq.”

Additional SP, Shamli, Shlok Kumar, said, “The woman came to the police station three days ago with her child and filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws. She accused her husband of giving her triple talaq soon after she gave birth to a girl child. She also alleged that he hurled abuses at her and assaulted her. She was later forced to leave the house. A case has been registered under relevant IPC sections.”

The allegations are being investigated. No arrests have been made yet. A legislation against triple talaq is yet to come and for now the honourable Supreme Court has declared it unconstitutional. There is no law in this regard so far. The bill on this is pending,” he added.

