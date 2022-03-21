UP: Woman doctor alleges threat calls from murder convict & his family, FIR filed

Agra police have registered an FIR against a murder convict and his family members after a 40-year-old woman doctor alleged that she received ransom and death threat calls from them.

The doctor alleged that Sudhir Kumar Singh Bhadouria, who is currently lodged in Fatehgarh Central Jail, and his family members have threatened to circulate her “objectionable photographs” if she failed to pay them Rs 5 lakh.

The woman runs a nursing home in the city with her husband, who is also a doctor.

According to police, Sudhir’s brother, Mahesh Kumar Singh, and the woman doctor live in the same neigbourhood. The woman alleged that Sudhir’s family developed friendship with her and visited her house on a few occasions. “In 2018, Mahesh invited the woman doctor to his home for a birthday party where she was allegedly given a drink laced with sedatives. After she fell unconscious, Mahesh allegedly clicked objectionable photographs of her,” said a police officer.

The woman alleged that soon after Mahesh and his family members started demanding money from her and threatened to circulate those photos. “Last month, Mahesh asked her to pay Rs 5 lakh within two days. When she did not pay, he allegedly released a few objectionable photographs of her on social media,” said the officer.

According to the woman, after she did not pay the ransom, she started receiving calls from Sudhir Kumar Singh pressuring her to pay money, the police said.

In a video uploaded on social media by the doctor on Saturday, she accused the police of not taking action against Sudhir, and urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide her security.

“So far, I have paid Rs 1.5 lakh to the accused. They are well connected, so the police are not making any move against him… On March 12, my husband suffered injuries when his car was hit by two trucks in Dholpur district,” said the woman, adding that fearing threat to their lives, her family has moved out of Agra.

Police, meanwhile, have booked Sudhir and his six family members, including his mother, sister and sister-in-law, under IPC sections 328 (causing hurt), 354 (assault with intent to outrage her modesty) among others.