UP woman dies in elephant attack near India-Nepal border, her sons injured

Forest officials have not ruled out the possibility that the elephant may have strayed into Indian territory from Nepal. (Representational/file photo)

Amid suspicions surrounding the circumstances of her death, the Uttar Pradesh forest department has started inquiring into the case of a 47-year-old woman allegedly killed while her two sons sustained injuries in a suspected wild elephant attack in the Nishangarh range of the Katarniaghat wildlife division in Bahraich on Saturday afternoon.

Munni Devi and her sons were on their way to neighbouring Lakhimpur Kheri on a motorcycle when the incident unfolded. Her body has been sent to the mortuary for a postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of her death.

“We are awaiting the postmortem report before arriving at any conclusion,” said Divisional Forest Officer Apoorva Dixit.