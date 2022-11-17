UP woman dies after fall from building, man booked for murder and illegal conversion

Lucknow Police has booked a 21-year-old man for murder and illegal conversion after a 19-year-old woman fell from the fourth floor of a building in the city’s Dubagga area on Tuesday evening.

The family of the woman alleged that the accused, who lives in the same neighbourhood and belongs to a different community, pushed her from the building after she refused to convert to Islam in order to marry him.

Police have booked Sufiyan (21) on charges of murder and under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

According to police, they got to know on Tuesday evening that a 19-year-old woman fell from the fourth floor of a building in the Dubagga area and was taken to a hospital by her family. The woman died in the hospital during treatment.

In her complaint to the police, the woman’s mother, Lakshmi Gupta, alleged that Sufiyan used to harass and pressure her daughter to convert to Islam for marriage.

“Sufiyan used to harass Nidhi whenever she used to step out of the house. On Tuesday, Sufiyan again harassed Nidhi on the road… When Nidhi protested, he threatened to kill her brother and uncle… On Tuesday evening, the family decided to complain about this to Sufiyan’s family. Lakshmi, her other daughter and my brother went to Sufiyan’s house along with Nidhi. When Nidhi told Sufiyan that she is going to file a police complaint against him, a heated argument took place. Sufiyan ran to the upper floor of his house to bring a stick. Nidhi also ran after him along with Anuj. Sufiyan pushed Nidhi from the fourth floor,” the woman’s aunt, Aarti Gupta, said.

Aarti also denied that Sufiyan and Nidhi were in a relationship.

While Nidhi’s family took her to a nearby hospital, Sufiyan and his family fled after locking their house, the aunt alleged.

Police, however, said that Sufiyan visited the hospital when Nidhi was undergoing treatment there.

Following the news of her death, a group of people pelted stones at Sufiyan’s house.

Lucknow Police Commissioner SB Shiradkar said raids are being conducted to trace Sufiyan.

Police are also looking into the role of Sufiyan’s family.

While Sufiyan worked as a painter, Nidhi was doing a beautician course.

Nidhi’s father died in 2012. Nidhi’s elder brother runs a food stall.