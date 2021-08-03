Woman booked for ‘assaulting’ cab driver over ‘rash driving’ after video goes viral

Police said the complainant also alleged that she snatched his cellphone and broke it. (Screen grab of the incident/ Source: YouTube)

THREE DAYS after a video went viral online in which a woman is seen purportedly beating up a man on a road, the Lucknow Police on Monday registered an FIR against her at the Krishna Nagar police station.

The case was filed under IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50), said police.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central (Lucknow), Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said the man, a cab driver, filed a complaint against the woman on Monday.

Police said the complainant also alleged that she snatched his cellphone and broke it.

Earlier, on Friday, after being informed of a “scuffle” between two persons got engaged in a scuffle at Awadh crossing, a police team had rushed to the spot and had brought the youth and the girl to the police station for questioning.

Police said, the woman claimed that she was crossing the road when the man, who was driving the car “rashly and negligently”, stopped the vehicle in front of her following which she suffered a minor injury.She alleged that had she not acted swiftly, she could have been “severely injured”.

The police also had brought the man’s three friends, who were with him in the car, to the police station.

Station house officer, Krishna Nagar police station, Mahesh Kumar Dubey said the police booked three menon charges of breach of peace. They were later produced before magistrate which released them on surety. The man is a resident of Chowk locality in Lucknow while the woman is a resident of Krishna Nagar area, said police.

Police refused to divulge the identity of the man and the woman.

The SHO added that the woman was let off that day after police got her give personal surety of not indulging in such activities further. “Action against the girl was taken because she assaulted the man instead of making complaint to police,” said Dubey.

On Sunday, the video of the incident went viral after which senior police officials started collecting details about the matter with Krishna Nagar Police Station.