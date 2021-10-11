scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 11, 2021
MUST READ

UP woman allegedly raped by madrassa teacher on pretext of marriage

The woman claimed that she was repeatedly raped by the accused on the pretext of marriage and was forced to undergo abortion

By: PTI | Bareilly |
October 11, 2021 10:50:21 am
The woman alleged that both of them fell in love with each other, police said.

A madrasa teacher has been booked on rape charges in Sheeshgarh area of the district, police said on Sunday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim, she came to the madrasa four years ago. The accused used to study with her, but he later started teaching at the madrasa.

The woman alleged that both of them fell in love with each other, police said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She, however, claimed that she was repeatedly raped by the accused on the pretext of marriage and was forced to undergo abortion.

“Subsequently when the woman went to the house of the youth, she was given death threat and asked to leave the place,” the officer said.

Click here for more

Police said a case was registered against the teacher on Saturday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 11: Latest News

Advertisement