Wednesday, May 25, 2022
UP: woman, 2 daughters ‘consume poison’ during police raid, 1 dead

Police said they raided the house to arrest woman’s 22-year-old son who was booked for allegedly kidnapping a 19-year-old Dalit girl on May 3.

By: Express News Service | Meerut |
May 26, 2022 2:51:37 am
A 45-year-old woman and her two daughters allegedly consumed poison when police raided their house in a Baghpat village on Tuesday evening to arrest her son in a kidnapping case.

While one of the daughters (aged 18) died, the mother and another daughter (aged 16) are said to be critical.

Police said they raided the house to arrest woman’s 22-year-old son who was booked for allegedly kidnapping a 19-year-old Dalit girl on May 3.

The father of the accused youth alleged that police tortured his wife and daughters. “My wife and daughters were brutally beaten up when they did not find my son at home. There was no lady cop,” alleged the father in his complaint.

“We have so far not found any evidence of wrongdoing by the police team that had gone to the village,” Baghpat SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

