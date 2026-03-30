Wheat procurement in UP starts today, govt says 3,574 purchase centres already operational

Farmers use a mechanical thresher to process harvested wheat in a field, in Prayagraj last week. PTI

Wheat procurement for the 2026 rabi season in Uttar Pradesh will start across the state from Monday, with the government saying it had already made 3,574 procurement centres operational.

The government had last week announced a hike of Rs 160 in the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat to Rs 2,585 per quintal.

The procurement drive will conclude on June 15.

At least 2.24 lakh farmers have already got registered to sell their produce ahead of the start of procurement, officials said.

“The response from farmers has been encouraging, with registrations crossing 2.24 lakh even before procurement has begun,” a senior official said.

A total of 6,500 procurement centres will be set up across the state by eight agencies, including the state Food and Civil Supplies Department.