Wheat procurement in UP starts today, govt says 3,574 purchase centres already operational

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Wheat procurement for the 2026 rabi season in Uttar Pradesh will start across the state from Monday, with the government saying it had already made 3,574 procurement centres operational.
The government had last week announced a hike of Rs 160 in the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat to Rs 2,585 per quintal.
The procurement drive will conclude on June 15.
At least 2.24 lakh farmers have already got registered to sell their produce ahead of the start of procurement, officials said.
“The response from farmers has been encouraging, with registrations crossing 2.24 lakh even before procurement has begun,” a senior official said.
A total of 6,500 procurement centres will be set up across the state by eight agencies, including the state Food and Civil Supplies Department.
The procurement centres will operate from 9 am to 6 pm daily.
“Instructions have been issued to make arrangements for shade, drinking water and seating facilities, especially in view of the rising temperatures,” an official said.
With a good wheat crop expected this season, the state government has also revised its procurement target.
While the Food and Civil Supplies Department had initially set a target of 30 lakh metric tonnes, it has now been increased to 50 lakh metric tonnes, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi had earlier said.
To ensure timely payments, the government has directed that farmers be paid within 48 hours through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). “The entire procurement process has been made online to eliminate the role of middlemen and ensure transparency,” the official added.
The farmers who have not yet registered can do so through the official portal fcs.up.gov.in or the UP Kisan Mitra mobile app.
Officials said a toll-free helpline—18001800150—has also been set up to address farmers’ grievances during the procurement process.
In addition to the MSP, farmers will also receive Rs 20 per quintal towards handling and cleaning charges.
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