UP: Weeks after minor girl ‘gangraped’, cop shifted for not lodging FIR

THE IN-CHARGE of a local police station was sent to police lines Tuesday for allegedly not registering an FIR in connection with the alleged gangrape of an eight-year-old girl on August 16 and also putting pressure on the victim’s family to strike a compromise with the family of the three accused, who are also minors.

Advertising

Baghpat SP Pratap Gopendra Yadav told The Indian Express over the phone, “The victim has been sent for a medical examination. An inquiry will be conducted by Deputy SP(City), Om Pal Singh, within three days and based on his report we will decide our future course of action in the case. As the victim and the suspects are all minors, we have to cautiously build up the case so that the justice could be assured for the girl.”

As per the complaint filed by the victim’s father with the SP on Monday, his daughter was in her school on August 16 when three boys of the same school coaxed her to go with them the school washroom where they raped her repeatedly. The victim told a teacher of her class about her ordeal but she (the minor) was threatened by the teacher that she will be expelled from the school if she dared to tell anyone about the incident, the complaint says.

“The local police station in-charge also took my thumb impression on blank papers and when I took up the issue in the local panchayat, I was asked to hush up the case and opt for a compromise,” the father told the SP.

“The father also claimed that when his daughter returned home, she was bleeding and when they asked her, she narrated her ordeal. The father also said that when he went to the area police station, the in-charge officer refused to register an FIR but also put pressure on him to opt for a compromise with the family of the accused,” said the SP.