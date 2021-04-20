UP: Weekend lockdown extended in districts with over 2,000 cases; night curfew continues

Updated: April 20, 2021 2:03:25 pm
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that the weekend lockdown in districts that have more than 2,000 active cases will be in place from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am. Last week, the lockdown was effective from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Sunday.
According to the new order, districts with over 500 active Covid cases will continue to remain under night curfew, effective between 8 pm to 7 am every day,
A state government spokesperson said the decision was taken on Tuesday after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
According to data provided by the state on Monday, the state has at least 20 districts with more than 2,000 active cases.
On Monday, the Allahabad High Court had ordered a weeklong lockdown in the badly hit Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur districts, till April 26. The government, however, refused to impose the lockdown and had moved the Supreme Court.
