scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Latest news

UP: Weekend lockdown extended in districts with over 2,000 cases; night curfew continues

According to the new order, districts with over 500 active Covid cases will continue to remain under night curfew, effective between 8 pm to 7 am every day,

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: April 20, 2021 2:03:25 pm
Uttar Pradesh, UP weekend lockdown, UP weekend curfew, UP government, UP covid cases, Up high load districts, UP news, Indian expressTrade unions in Lucknow had announced a closure of all shops across the city on Thursday in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. (Express Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that the weekend lockdown in districts that have more than 2,000 active cases will be in place from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am. Last week, the lockdown was effective from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Sunday.

According to the new order, districts with over 500 active Covid cases will continue to remain under night curfew, effective between 8 pm to 7 am every day,

A state government spokesperson said the decision was taken on Tuesday after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order imposing lockdown in five UP cities

According to data provided by the state on Monday, the state has at least 20 districts with more than 2,000 active cases.

Click here for more

On Monday, the Allahabad High Court had ordered a weeklong lockdown in the badly hit Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur districts, till April 26. The government, however, refused to impose the lockdown and had moved the Supreme Court.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 20: Latest News

Advertisement
x