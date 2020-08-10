UP: Week saw highest Covid cases, deaths

While the weekly average growth rate dropped by nearly one percentage point to 4.6 per cent, a welcome trend, the number of active cases grew by over 10,000 cases. (Representational) While the weekly average growth rate dropped by nearly one percentage point to 4.6 per cent, a welcome trend, the number of active cases grew by over 10,000 cases. (Representational)

With nearly 30,000 new coronavirus cases and over 330 deaths linked to the virus recorded in the past seven days, the week ending Sunday saw the highest jump in Covid infection and fatalities in Uttar Pradesh.

In the last five days of this week, over 4,000 cases were recorded — Sunday added 4,687 new cases and 45 deaths — taking the cumulative count to 1,22,609, the sixth-highest in the country after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi. Uttar Pradesh now accounts for 5,5 per cent of the total cases in the country.

While the weekly average growth rate dropped by nearly one percentage point to 4.6 per cent, a welcome trend, the number of active cases grew by over 10,000 cases.

The week also saw the total deaths crossing 2,000 on Sunday — again sixth highest in the country but with a case fatality rate of 1.69 per cent. Uttar Pradesh now accounts for 4.65 per cent of the total deaths in the country.

With the infection recently affecting new districts, some old worries persisted. For example, Lucknow once again recorded the highest number of fresh cases on Sunday with 684, followed by Kanpur Nagar with 329, Varanasi with 300, Gorakhpur with 214 and Bareilly with 200.

This week, Capital Lucknow added 4,704 to its caseload — the highest in the state with a weekly average growth rate of 6.7 per cent.

The number of active cases in Lucknow crossed the 6,000 mark to 6,082 — the highest in the state — followed 4,840 in Kanpur, 2,349 in Varanasi and 1,995 in Prayagraj.

At least 10 districts in the state have active cases in four digits.

There is a growing concern of more districts witnessing a spike in the infection with the unlocking process.

For example, Gorakhpur added 1,072 new cases this week with a weekly average growth rate of 6.3 per cent — one of the highest rates in the state. The district also witnessed 15 more deaths in the past one week.

Bareilly also added over 1,000 to its caseload and has the fifth-highest number of active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the two districts in the National Capital Region (NCR) — Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad — reported no fresh deaths in the last seven days. The case growth rate in the two districts also dipped below 2 per cent with Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) adding 514 new cases and Ghaziabad 660.

Agra, which once had the highest deaths, continued to show improvement with no fresh deaths in the past seven days.

At least seven districts — Baghpat, Mahoba, Kausambhi, Hamirpur, Banda, Hathras, and Chitrakoot have less than 100 active cases.

As many as 72,650 patients have so far been discharged. Of these, 2,817 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.