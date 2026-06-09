Uttar Pradesh may send satellite to space for weather warning: CM Yogi Adityanath

Emphasising the importance of accurate and timely forecasts in managing the impacts of weather-related disasters, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his administration was committed to improving the observation and monitoring network in the state to enable more efficient early warning systems.

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration of the Regional Meteorological Centre here, which has been created by upgrading the existing Lucknow Meteorological Centre.

Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh was also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said the weather observation network in Uttar Pradesh had expanded significantly in the last few years, and the state government was making efforts to fill the gaps that remain. He said the state government was even considering sending a satellite into space dedicated to monitoring weather-related parameters specific to Uttar Pradesh.