UP weather alert: Temperature to cross 40°C this week; Prayagraj, Jhansi at 37.6 already

A sustained dry spell across Uttar Pradesh in the coming week is set to drive a sharp rise in temperature, with the mercury likely to cross the 40°C mark in several parts of the state, including the capital Lucknow. Experts at the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow, warned of a 6-8 degree rise in maximum temperature, and a 4-6 degree Celsius rise in minimum temperature in the coming week.
The warming trend has already become evident. Over the past three days, maximum temperatures have risen by 6–8°C on average across the state. Despite this increase, while readings in many places remain below normal, meteorologists say that the state is set to witness a temperature rise.
In Lucknow, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.3°C (1.9°C below normal) on Saturday, while the minimum stood at 18.4°C.
However, across districts, higher readings are already being reported, with Prayagraj and Jhansi being the hottest on Saturday at 37.6 degrees Celsius.
While both Prayagraj and Jhansi reported 37.6°C each, followed by Varanasi (BHU) and Orai at 37.4°C. Other districts included Sultanpur, which recorded 37.2°C, while Ghazipur and Azamgarh touched 37.0°C. Banda (36.8°C), Ballia (36.5°C), and Barabanki (36.0°C) also reported elevated temperatures.
However, parts of central and western UP recorded temperatures in the mid-30s, including Kanpur (35.6°C), Hardoi (35.6°C), Gorakhpur (35.5°C), and Basti (35.0°C). сравнatively lower readings were seen in Bareilly (33.5°C), Moradabad (33.2°C), and Muzaffarnagar (32.0°C), though these too are on an upward trend, warned experts.
Officials maintained that as of now, strong westerly winds blowing at 30–40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, have been providing some relief during the day. However, these winds are expected to weaken after April 12.
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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no weather system is likely to affect the state over the next week. With clear skies and dry conditions persisting, maximum temperatures are expected to rise further by 4–6°C from Monday.
The combined effect of weakening winds and sustained dry weather is likely to push temperatures beyond 40°C in many parts of the state in the coming days, marking the onset of more intense summer conditions.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
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