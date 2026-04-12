UP weather alert: Temperature to cross 40°C this week; Prayagraj, Jhansi at 37.6 already

In Lucknow, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.3°C (1.9°C below normal) on Saturday, while the minimum stood at 18.4°C. (Representational image)

A sustained dry spell across Uttar Pradesh in the coming week is set to drive a sharp rise in temperature, with the mercury likely to cross the 40°C mark in several parts of the state, including the capital Lucknow. Experts at the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow, warned of a 6-8 degree rise in maximum temperature, and a 4-6 degree Celsius rise in minimum temperature in the coming week.

The warming trend has already become evident. Over the past three days, maximum temperatures have risen by 6–8°C on average across the state. Despite this increase, while readings in many places remain below normal, meteorologists say that the state is set to witness a temperature rise.