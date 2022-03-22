UP: Wanted criminal shot dead in STF encounter

The Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police on Monday said that they have gunned down gangster Manish Singh, who was wanted in several cases of loot and murder, in Varanasi.

Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for Singh’s arrest. As per the police record, Manish Singh alias Sonu was facing around 33 cases lodged at different police stations of Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Jaunpur and Mirzapur districts.

He was also booked for attacking policemen.

According to the STF, they were tipped about Singh’s presence near Harhua village in Varanasi district. “After police gheraoed the area, they spotted two persons coming on a motorcycle. When the police asked the motorcyclist to stop, they opened fire. Police also fired in return, in which one person got injured. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The deceased was identified as Manish Singh,” said an STF officer.

His associates, however, managed to escape from the spot.

The STF claimed to have recovered a .32 bore pistol, a 9mm carbine and several cartridges from Singh’s possession.

“Manish Singh was involved in several murders, including that of journalist ND Tiwari and historysheeter Abhishek Singh alias Prince. He was also involved in the murder of the general manager of an iron-ore company in Mirzapur for allegedly not paying extortion,” the officer said.