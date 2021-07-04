UP: ‘VIP to contest 2022 polls, focus on 160 Nishad-dominated seats’

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) national president and Bihar Cabinet Minister Mukesh Sahni on Saturday announced that his party will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with a special focus on the 160 Nishad-majority seats. The announcement came a day after Sahni had formally inaugurated his state party office in Lucknow.

Addressing the media in Lucknow, Sahni said he had started his own political party in 2018 and formed the government in Bihar as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He claimed that his party will play a deciding role in the 2022 UP Vidhan Sabha elections and also in forming the government. The VIP from Bihar is a party mainly comprising the fishermen community and as part of the NDA, has one minister in the Bihar Cabinet.

“By July 25, we will set up all divisional and district-level committees and organise events across state on the death anniversary of Phulan Devi. On the same day, party offices in all the 18 divisions in the state will be formally inaugurated through video conferencing,” he said.

Sahni claimed that his organisation, Nishad Vikas Sangh, has been working for the people’s rights in UP since 2016, and now it was important to give it a political strength. “We have our eyes on all the 403 Vidhan Sabha seats in the state. But we will make special preparations in the 160 seats where Nishad (fishermen community) voters are a deciding factor,” he added.

Talking about Sanjay Nishad, a major Nishad face in Uttar Pradesh, Sahni referred to him as his brother and added that they both had the same mission – to ensure reservation for the Nishads. “I have helped Sanjay a lot in the elections, but he changes his stance for party tickets and does not run the party,” said Sahni.

Earlier, VIP state president Chaudhury Lautanram Nishad had said the party is all set to contest in the upcoming Assembly polls and though there are around 13 per cent voters from the fishermen community, their representation in the power corridor is much less. He alleged that neither the former Samajwadi Party government nor the BJP has given proper representation to the community.