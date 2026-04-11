UP village head’s husband ambushed during morning walk in Mirzapur, act caught on camera

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Hours after a 40-year-old farmer was shot dead during a morning walk on Saturday, the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur identified the suspect using CCTV footage from cameras installed near the scene in the Katra area. A search operation has since been launched to arrest the accused, who is the victim’s neighbour.
The victim, Rajeev Kumar Singh — husband of Devari village pradhan Pratima Singh — was alone when the assailant approached him and opened fire at close range. The police said they suspect the killing may be linked to a rivalry going on from local panchayat (pradhan) elections.’
The attack was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the scene, with footage widely circulating on social media. The video shows the assailants waiting by the roadside on a motorcycle; as the victim approached, one of them stepped forward and fired at him from close range before attempting to flee.
The motorcycle initially failed to start despite repeated kicks, prompting the gunman to take control and try again, while the pillion rider brandished his weapon to threaten bystanders who had rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshot.
Aparna Rajat Kaushik, Superintendent of Police in Mirzapur, said investigators have developed credible leads in the case and are examining all possible angles. She added that the accused have been identified through technical surveillance.
According to the police, information was received on Saturday morning that a man had been shot in the Katra area. A police team rushed to the scene and took the victim to the hospital, where he died on the way.
During preliminary inquiries, the victim was identified as Rajeev Singh, also known as Rinku Singh, husband of Devari village pradhan Pratima Singh.
The police reviewed CCTV footage from the area and reportedly recovered visuals of the attack. One of the accused has been identified as Hari Rajan Sonkar, a resident of Devari village, while efforts are underway to establish the identity of another suspect.
The police said Hari Rajan Sonkar and Rajeev Kumar Singh had a longstanding dispute linked to panchayat elections, which is suspected to have led to the killing. During the investigation, officers learned that the accused had allegedly been planning the attack for some time and was aware of the victim’s regular morning walking route.
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