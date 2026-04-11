UP village head’s husband ambushed during morning walk in Mirzapur, act caught on camera

The husband of Devari village pradhan was alone when the assailant approached him and opened fire at close range, the police said. (Representational image)

Hours after a 40-year-old farmer was shot dead during a morning walk on Saturday, the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur identified the suspect using CCTV footage from cameras installed near the scene in the Katra area. A search operation has since been launched to arrest the accused, who is the victim’s neighbour.

The victim, Rajeev Kumar Singh — husband of Devari village pradhan Pratima Singh — was alone when the assailant approached him and opened fire at close range. The police said they suspect the killing may be linked to a rivalry going on from local panchayat (pradhan) elections.’

The attack was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the scene, with footage widely circulating on social media. The video shows the assailants waiting by the roadside on a motorcycle; as the victim approached, one of them stepped forward and fired at him from close range before attempting to flee.