UP: Village head assaults Dalit boy in presence of cops, arrested

A village pradhan was arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a 25-year-old Dalit youth in presence of police in Baghpat district. The police team had gone to the spot after being alerted that a youth was reportedly creating nuisance in a drunken state.

The video of the incident also went viral on social media. SHO, Singhawali Ahir police station, Virendra Singh Rana said, “Two days ago, police received a complaint that a youth was creating nuisance and misbehaving with locals under the influence of alcohol. A police team reached Karamalipur Gadhi village and caught the youth, identified as Amit. While police was questioning him, village head Jabar Singh, his wife and associates allegedly abused Amit for misbehaving, and thrashed him. He suffered minor injuries.”

The matter was resolved after locals and the police intervened. Police took Amit and hours later he was allowed to go. The next day, a purported video of the incident went viral on social media. A case was lodged against the village head, his wife Sharmistha Singh and two unknown persons, said a police officer.

The SHO said, “Jabar Singh has been arrested and raids are on to trace the others.” Sources said police have identified two other accused persons, who allegedly assaulted Amit.

Police said the accused is a daily wage labourer.