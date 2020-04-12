UP: Village chief, sons booked for serving meat and liquor at quarantine centre

“During the probe it was found that the village pradhan and his associates brought liquor and non-veg inside the quarantine center,” said Milkipur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma. (Representational Image) “During the probe it was found that the village pradhan and his associates brought liquor and non-veg inside the quarantine center,” said Milkipur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma. (Representational Image)

The police in Ayodhya district on Saturday lodged an FIR against 15 people, including a village head and his two sons, for allegedly breaking quarantine norms and serving liquor and meat to people isolated in a government school.

The incident occurred in Chowdharypur village, under Kumarganj police station area, on Wednesday, but the case was registered on Saturday on the basis of the district administration’s inquiry. Apart from the village chief, Amar Nath, his two sons Dharmendra and Jitendra and village chowkidar Anil Kumar were booked, said Kumarganj Station Officer Ajay Kumar Singh. No one has been arrested so far.

Around 14 migrant labourers — all residents of the village who had returned from Delhi and Rajasthan —had been living in the centre since March 29. Seven of them are among those charged.

“During the probe it was found that the village pradhan and his associates brought liquor and non-veg inside the quarantine center,” said Milkipur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma. “They consumed and also served them to some people staying in the quarantine center.”

After some of the inebriated people clashed with each other, the police were called to the school.

“Acting on information provided by the village chowkidar, a police team rushed to the quarantine center,” said Sub-Inspector Karamvir Singh. “We brought the situation under control. We were then not aware that people staying in the quarantine center had been served liquor and non-vegetarian dishes. We got to know about it next morning when this news spread in the area.”

The district administration then set up an inquiry committee comprising Milkipur Nayab Tehsildar Hirday Ram Tiwari, and Amaniganj Block Development Officer (BDO) Vikas Singh.

“Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma directed us to conduct the inquiry,” said Tiwari. “We went to the quarantine centre, and recorded the statements of people staying there. During the probe, we came to know that illicit liquor and cooked non-veg were brought inside the quarantine center.”

Tiwari said police had not been deployed to the government school, allowing local villagers to enter it.

The BDO also confirmed the sequence of events. The accused have been charged with Indian Penal Code Section 271 (disobedience of quarantine rule), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by a public servant), said the police. The Epidemic Disease Act has also been invoked.

