UP: Video of BJP MLA, aides ‘beating up’ top govt officer goes viral, FIR registered

A day after a video, purportedly showing BJP MLA Mahendra Singh Yadav and his supporters beating up the secretary of Sugarcane Society in Biswan area of Sitapur district, went viral, an FIR was lodged against them on different charges, including assault on government servant causing disturbance in official work.

Denying having anything to do with the incident, Biswan MLA Yadav instead alleged that when the officer in question, Ram Pratap, misbehaved with him, his supporters lost their cool.

“I do not have much to say, except that the officer concerned is very corrupt and I had written for an inquiry against him. I wanted to question him about the wrongdoings in the society. He not only refused to answer, but also misbehaved with me, which angered my supporters,” said MLA Yadav.

Pratap, who lodged the FIR against Yadav, his associate Nagendra Yadav and others, said he was in office when some persons came there and said that the MLA wanted to meet him. “I told them that I have already spoken to the MLA and would come to meet him later. I did not know that he had come to my office, but as soon as some one told me that he is already in, I tried to reach him. However, his supporters started pushing me even before I could move,” he said.

He added, “I got afraid and thought that if I rushed towards the MLA, he would save me from this frenzy, but as soon as I reached the room, where he was sitting, he slapped me and asked me to change the reporting time of one of my subordinates. I refused as it was not the correct time. I knew that there was more to it, soon the room was locked and his supporters started beating me up and kicking me. I tried to escape, some of my colleagues even tried to rescue me, but they outnumbered us.”

Pratap alleged the real cause was an inquiry into an alleged scam worth Rs 17 lakh in 2016. “It involved sale of bio-fertilizers, zinc, which were meant for free supply. Some supporters of the MLA were involved in it.”

“I am ready for any inquiry against me. Ever since, I have taken over, I have saved Rs 1 crore worth unnecessary expenditure in the budget, while the MLA alleges that I am involved in anomalies worth Rs 20 lakh. The inquiry is still pending and I am ready for more. Even though I am scared as I was beaten up inside my own office, I am confident that truth will prevail,” said the secretary.

The MLA, on the other hand, refusing to “speak much about the inquiries”, said he would also lodge a cross FIR against him, besides filing a defamation case.

Station House Officer of Biswan police station, O P Tiwari said the FIR has been lodged against BJP MLA Yadav as well as Nagendra Yadav and others on charges of rioting, assault and beating up a government officer and causing disturbance in executing his job.