UP: VHP leader shot dead on way to court, probe on

A VISHWA Hindu Parishad (VHP) office-bearer, Om Mishra, 36, who was also a lawyer, was shot dead by unidentified persons while he was on way to the district court in Pratapgarh Monday. Mishra suffered three gunshot injuries.

Mishra’s family members, lawyers and VHP and BJP workers staged a protest, demanding arrest of the culprits, a job for the wife of the deceased and a compensation of Rs 25 lakh. The protest was called after senior officials promised them of taking action in the case.

According to police, on Monday morning, Mishra, accompanied by another person, was headed to the court on his motorcycle. He had reached Jaithra area when two youths came from the opposite direction riding a motorcycle. They asked Mishra to stop and one of them opened fire on him, the police said. “We have come to know that the person who was ridding pillion with Mishra escaped with the assailants.

A probe is on,” said Additional Director General, Prayagraj zone, Satya Narain Sabat. Local residents took Mishra to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Mishra is survived by his wife and two children. Circle Officer, Pratapgarh, Dharmesh Kumar Shahi, informed, “Mishra suffered three bullet injuries. The family is yet to give a complaint to register an FIR.”

BJP’s1 Pratapgarh district president, Hari Om Mishra, said the deceased was VHP’s district president of Kunda area in Pratapgarh. He added that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had called him to enquire about the murder and assured him of prompt action in the case.