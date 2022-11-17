scorecardresearch
Varanasi court to hear plea seeking worship of ‘Shivling’ in Gyanvapi mosque complex

The court rejected objection filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee questioning maintainability of the plea.

The mosque committee had challenged this before the Allahabad High Court, which dismissed the appeal on April 21. The committee then approached the Supreme Court. (File)

A Varanasi court on Thursday rejected Gyanvapi Masjid committee’s objection to a petition seeking right to worship ‘Shivling’ claimed to have been found in the mosque complex and fixed December 2 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Fast track court Judge Mahendra Kumar Pandey found the petition filed by Kiran Singh worth hearing and fixed December 2 for taking up the matter, Assistant District Government Counsel Sulabh Prakash said.

