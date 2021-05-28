UP vaccination drive: 2 special booths for parents of kids below 12 years in each district

Continuing his field visits, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Sidharthanagar and Basti districts to assess the Covid-19 on the ground. He said “Special Guardian Booths” will be set up in each district to vaccinate parents of children below 12 years on a priority basis.

The government has decided to set up at least two such booths in each district.

The CM said considering that children are likely to be more affected during the third Covid wave, the government will also arrange and distribute medicine kits for them soon.

He added that the government is ensuring that “mini-Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (mini-PICU)” is established in every Community Health Centre, including Siddharthanagar, to protect the children from the third wave.

He added that mini-PICUs and PICU in Gorakhpur and Basti divisions have been very effective in controlling Encephalitis and will also be help protect children against Covid-19.

Chief Minister said while over 1.80 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far, free vaccination for those above 18 years will start from June 1 and separate vaccination centres will be established for judicial fraternity, government employees, teachers and media persons.

During his visit to Sidharthanagar and Basti districts, the CM reviewed the arrangements of Covid command and control centres.

“The apprehensions about increase in Covid infection in villages forced me to hit the ground to assess the situation myself,” said Adityanath at Sidharthanagar district.

Earlier, the CM have visited divisional headquarters, and now he is visiting the districts to make ground reviews of COVID management.

On Thursday, the CM visited a village, Jogia, where he interacted with the members of the Surveillance Committee of the local primary school. The CM also examined the Community Health Centre there.

“In the last 24 hours, only 3,278 fresh cases were reported. The active cases have come down from 3.10 lakh to 58,270 within just 26 days in the state,” said the CM, adding that the state has surpassed 95 per cent recovery

rate, while positivity rate has declined to 1 per cent only.