UP and Uttarakhand govts reach consensus on assets, liabilities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday reached an agreement on the division of their states’ assets and liabilities that has been pending since Uttarakhand was carved out of UP 21 years ago.

Thanking Adityanath on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand for his cooperation and kindness, Dhami said after a meeting here that Uttarakhand was like UP’s younger brother. “Yogi ji accepted our words openly. Our motto is respect for all and development of all. The relationship between UP and Uttarakhand will grow stronger now,” he added.

Dhami said officials of the two states would meet within 15 days to conduct a joint survey of 5,700 hectares of land and 1,700 buildings in Uttarakhand that are under the control of the UP Irrigation Department. Properties that will be useful for UP will be earmarked during the survey. The rest will go to Uttarakhand.

The two governments also decided to equally share the incomes and liabilities generated by the assets and properties of the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad located in Uttarakhand. The Alaknanda guest house in Haridwar will be transferred to Uttarakhand, and will be inaugurated next month.

The states also resolved that the UP Irrigation Department’s bus stand land in Kichcha in Udham Singh Nagar district would be handed over to Uttarakhand within 15 days, and Uttar Pradesh agreed to immediately pay the remaining dues of Rs 90 crore to the Uttarakhand Forest Department. The Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation would also pay Rs 250 crore to the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, added a statement issued by Dhami’s administration.

The chief ministers agreed to withdraw cases pending in courts and resolve them through mutual consent. It was also decided that the UP Irrigation Department would reconstruct the barrages at Banbasa on the India-Nepal border and Kichcha that were damaged in natural calamities. UP also granted permission to conduct tourism and water sports activities in the Dhaura, Baigul and Nanak Sagar water bodies in Udham Singh Nagar district and the Upper Ganga canal at Roorkee.



The chief secretaries and other government officials of the two states also attended the meeting. — With PTI inputs

At the meeting, issues of mutual interest — particularly in the fields of water resources, common boundary and energy — were discussed.

Asked about the preparations for the Assembly elections next year, the Uttarakhand chief minister said work on all the schemes, including those of the central government, was going on. “More than the elections, the bigger challenge before us is completing the ongoing projects promptly and reaching a stage of their inauguration,” he said, adding, “All parties are coming to the state to contest while it had been the BJP and its government only which has been working relentlessly for the past over four years.”