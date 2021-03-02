UP: Uproar in House over crimes against Dalit women, ‘rising’ unemployment

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday witnessed an uproarious scenes over the alleged rape and murder of a 16-year-old Dalit girl in Aligarh district and the joblessness situation.

Alleging that girls, especially belonging to the Dalit community, were facing atrocities in the state, BSP Legislature Party Leader Lalji Verma demanded a debate over the issue. Giving reply on behalf of the government, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said an FIR had been registered in the case and five teams have been formed to track down the culprit.

Unsatisfied with the reply, BSP members walked out of the House alleging women were not safe in the state and action was not being taken against culprits.

“While “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” slogan is being raised, and the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) praises his government for law and order, the fact remains that women are not safe in the state. In a recent example from Aligarh, the way a 16 to 17-year-old Dalit girl has been raped and murdered, such atrocities are increasing and especially against girls from the Dalit community,” Verma said.

Terming the incident unfortunate, Khanna said the government stood with the victim’s family. He said an FIR has been registered in the case under section 5/6 of POCSO Act and under sections 302 and 376 of Indian Penal Code.

He said unlike the Opposition’s allegations, there is “a public perception that law and order is better in the present government”. He said criminals, against whom cash reward of Rs 25,000 to Rs 5 lakh has been announced in exchange for information have been killed.

The Opposition later walked out of the House over the issue.

Earlier in the day, the Legislative Assembly witnessed an uproar as members of Samajwadi Party entered the Well of the House demanding a debate over the issue of unemployment and accused the government of giving misleading data.

During the Zero Hour, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary said that Uttar Pradesh faced the issue of unemployment the most as compared to other states, and the problem has only accentuated during the lockdown.

“Ladke parh likh ke sadak pe ghum rahe hain… berojgari se badi samasya ish pradesh mein koi nahi hai karyawayi rok kar charcha karane ki kripa karen…” (Youths are roaming on the streets after completing their studies. There is no bigger issue in the state than unemployment, and therefore there should be debate over the issue),” said Chaudhary.

Congress MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu also demanded a debate alleging that the BJP government has failed to fulfil its promise of filling vacant posts within 90 days of coming to power in the state. He added that a large number of vacancies advertised by the government under different Commissions have still not been filled up in the last four years.

Replying to them, Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya refuted the Opposition’s allegations, saying their claims were devoid of facts.

“Inke jamane mein naukriyan bechi jati thin, humare jamane mein di jati hain (Jobs were sold during their regime, but it is being given during our regime),” said Maurya. Following this,Opposition members protested and moved into the well of the House raising slogans.