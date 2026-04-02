UP unseasonal rain: 14,000 farmers hit by crop damage; fresh rain alert issued for April 3-5

Unseasonal rain across Uttar Pradesh has damaged crops over 4,053.11 hectares across 17 districts, affecting 14,207 farmers.
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Lalitpur district has emerged as one of the worst-affected with crop damage recorded across 1,650.75 hectares, impacting 3,142 farmers, said officials. The district recorded around 118.6 mm rainfall in March against a normal of about 30.3 mm — a departure of nearly 291% above normal.
Apart from Lalitpur, crop loss has been reported in Saharanpur, where 11 hectares were affected including about 44 farmers in five villages.
Sources said the maximum damage was seen between March 15 and March 22.
With wheat harvesting underway across the state, the meteorological department has issued a fresh warning of thunderstorms, hailstorms and strong winds from April 3 to April 5.
Experts warned that apart from wheat, crops like arhar, mustard and matar are also likely to be affected, especially those nearing the harvesting stage.
Officials said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Agriculture and Relief departments to work in coordination to ensure timely survey of crop damage and prompt disbursal of compensation to affected farmers.
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Farmers have been advised to report crop loss on the toll-free number 14447 (KRPH).
The facility is linked to schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme. Additionally, farmers can seek information or report damage through the Crop Insurance App, the WhatsApp chatbot (7065514447), and the official portal pmfby.gov.in.
With another spell of adverse weather approaching, officials have advised farmers to secure harvested crops, avoid leaving produce in open fields, and stay alert to local advisories, as strong winds and hailstorms could cause further damage during this critical harvest period.
Weather forecast
Meteorological officials said a fresh western disturbance, currently centred around eastern Iran, is expected to influence the region from April 3, bringing a fresh spell of rainfall, strong winds, and hailstorm activity across the state. This is likely to bring down temperatures by 2-4°C.
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The development comes amid a pattern of fluctuating weather conditions in March, when active western disturbances led to rainfall during the second half of the month.
Officials said in April, most parts of the state, except eastern Uttar Pradesh, are likely to receive above-normal rainfall.
As a result, average maximum temperatures may remain slightly below normal in many regions, while eastern UP may see slightly above-normal temperatures.
The days ahead
April 3: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph) likely in western UP; limited activity in eastern UP.
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April 4: Thunderstorms with 50-60 kmph winds across both regions; hailstorms likely at isolated places.
April 5: Similar conditions to persist with thunderstorms, strong winds and chances of hail.
Crop losses already reported
How March fared
As per monthly rainfall data for March, several districts recorded above-normal rainfall.
In Bundelkhand and Western Uttar Pradesh, Lalitpur (around 291% above normal), Mathura (64%), Muzaffarnagar (17%) and Meerut (10%) recorded excess rainfall.
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In Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Balrampur (536% above normal), Barabanki (259%), Gonda (158%), Mau (150%) and Bahraich (around 100%) recorded significantly higher rainfall than normal.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More