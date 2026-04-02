UP unseasonal rain: 14,000 farmers hit by crop damage; fresh rain alert issued for April 3-5

Pune recorded its heaviest April rainfall in 130 years on Thursday as pre-monsoon storms swept across Maharashtra. (File Photo)

Unseasonal rain across Uttar Pradesh has damaged crops over 4,053.11 hectares across 17 districts, affecting 14,207 farmers.

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Lalitpur district has emerged as one of the worst-affected with crop damage recorded across 1,650.75 hectares, impacting 3,142 farmers, said officials. The district recorded around 118.6 mm rainfall in March against a normal of about 30.3 mm — a departure of nearly 291% above normal.

Apart from Lalitpur, crop loss has been reported in Saharanpur, where 11 hectares were affected including about 44 farmers in five villages.

Sources said the maximum damage was seen between March 15 and March 22.

With wheat harvesting underway across the state, the meteorological department has issued a fresh warning of thunderstorms, hailstorms and strong winds from April 3 to April 5.