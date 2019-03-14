UP: Two youths found dead, one body beheaded, say police

Two men were found dead near a canal in a village of Kushinagar district in Khadda police station area on Tuesday and one of the bodies was disfigured.

The body of Raj Kumar (23), found beheaded with right wrist chopped off, had multiple injuries on it, while the body of Israil (20), was found with a bullet injury. An FIR has been filed against seven persons, six from a family who is Raj Kumar’s neighbour, and another person from the same village. Police have detained four of them for questioning.

Police said Raj Kumar and Israil were seen together on Monday night and their bodies were recovered the next day. Sanjay Kumar Singh, Station House Officer, Khadda police station, said that on Tuesday morning, they got information about the headless body lying near a canal in Mathia village. Poice identified the body to be of Raj Kumar Madhesia, a resident of nearby Bandhuchhapra village, from the Aadhaar card recovered from the spot.

“The body bore multiple injuries. Raj Kumar used to run a tea stall in the village. His motorcycle was also found near the canal. We called divers to search for the missing body parts in the canal,” Singh said. While the divers were at work, they found the body of Israil from Mathia village in the canal with a bullet injury on his head, he added.

Rajeev Narain Mishra, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kushinagar, said “There has been dispute over 10 biswa land between Raj Kumar’s family and his Muslim neighbour. As per revenue records, the neighbour family is the owner of the land possessed by Raj Kumar’s family. The matter is pending in the court.”

“Raj Kumar’s father Chandrika has named six members of the neighbour’s family in the case. Another accused named is a friend of the accused family. We have detained four of the seven persons named in the FIR for questioning,” said SP.

“In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that Raj Kumar and Israil were in touch over phone during the past few days. We suspect Israil took Raj Kumar to the spot on demand by the suspects. After killing Raj Kumar, the assailants killed Israil also fearing he may inform police about the crime,” said Mishra. He added that Raj Kumar was arrested and jailed for a year in 2016 for allegedly kidnapping and raping a girl from another community.

Raj Kumar’s elder brother, Kameshwar Kumar, said, “Raj Kumar’s murder has no connection with the rape case earlier filed against him. My neighbour Rizwan and his family with whom we have a land dispute are involved in the murder. They recently threatened us with dire consequences if we didn’t vacate the land. Earlier, they attacked and injured Raj Kumar and my father Chandrika, after which when Rizwan and his brother Alam were arrested and sent to jail. In January, they were released on bail.”

Israil’s father, Majnu Ali Ansari, said, “We have no enmity with anyone. I believe my son was killed following a big conspiracy involving Raj Kumar and his family.”