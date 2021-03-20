UP: Two Samajwadi leaders, party worker arrested for inaugurating Yamuna ghat meant for CM to open

The ghat was developed in the memory of eminent saint Deoraha Baba.

Mathura police have arrested Samajwadi Party district president and other party members for allegedly inaugurating Devraha Baba ghat on the banks of Yamuna on March 13, a day before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to do to the same, police said on Friday.

The ghat was developed in the memory of eminent saint Deoraha Baba.

On Thursday, the police arrested Samajwadi Party district president Lokmani Kant Jadaul, party’s district vice-president Dhruv Panchal and party worker Lokesh Chaudhary, said Circle Officer, Sadar (Mathura), Ramesh Kumar Tiwari. Police arrested them while they were on the way to take stock of preparations for the mahapanchayat, organised jointly by Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal in Mathura on Friday.

“Among the eight people booked in the case, so far, we have arrested five persons, including Jadaul. The court has sent the accused to judicial custody,” said Tiwari.

Two other persons, identified as Man Singh Chaudhary and Sadhna Sharma, were arrested three days ago, he added

Station House Officer, Vrindavan police station, Anuj Kumar said on March 13 evening, a day before CM was scheduled to arrive in Mathura to inaugurate the ghat. The accused reached the spot and performed rituals, which are done during inauguration ceremonies. Few persons, including government officials, who were present on the spot, objected but they managed to complete the rituals.

He added that the accused also circulated a video of the incident on social media.

Police lodged a case against eight people who are seen in the video under IPC section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions),

147 (rioting) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), said Kumar. Police also invoked Information Technology Act against the accused.

A senior Samajwadi Party leader confirmed that all those arrested belonged to his party and Jadaul holds the post of the district president.

On March 14, the CM had gone to Mathura and performed ‘aarti’ at the Devraha Baba ghat. He also inaugurated several schemes in the district and attended Vaishnav meeting, in which Hindu priests hold talks before the Vaishnav Kumbh.