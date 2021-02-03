UP: Two S-Is suspended after disabled woman laments over missing daughter

The 16-year-old girl, a resident of Chakeri in Kanpur, has been missing since January 7. Police had filed a case of kidnapping earlier.

Two police sub-inspectors were suspended in Kanpur after a video went viral on social media in which a physically disabled woman alleged that she bought fuel for policemen so that they could search for her 16-year-old missing daughter.

“After the matter was brought to my notice, I ordered a probe. It was found that the allegation regarding the woman paying the policemen for fuel is prima facie true. We have suspended the two sub-inspector level officers – Investigating Officer Arun Kumar and the local police outpost in-charge Rajpal Singh. A detailed investigation into the allegations levelled by the woman will be carried out. We have formed four teams under a Circle Officer to trace the missing girl,” Senior Superintendent of Police (Kanpur) Preetinder Singh told The Indian Express.

In the viral video, the woman, who is in her forties and standing on crutches, is seen alleging that her brother-in-law has kidnapped her daughter.

“I have been to the police station. I also went to (Chief Minister) Yogi (Adityanath) to Lucknow. I gave a complaint there to a woman… Policemen say that I should get diesel and petrol filled (in their vehicles) and only then they will search for my daughter. If I don’t, they abuse me. I have not given any money to the policemen. I won’t lie. But I got diesel and petrol filled (in their vehicle) three to four times… I have borrowed money to get the fuel… I have spent Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. My husband is dead…,” the woman is heard saying in the video.

“There are two policemen at the chowki (outpost). The one who has now taken the case is helping me. The one who had the case earlier let off the parents of the accused,” she added.

Station Officer (Chakeri) Dattibal Tewari said the woman, identified as Gudiya, begs for a living. “She has named people who belong to her extended family as accused in the complaint. We are probing the matter and hope to find the missing girl soon,” Tewari said.