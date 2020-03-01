UP: Two policemen, aide kidnap e-rickshaw driver, held

The police identified the arrested accused as constables Akshay Utpal and Nikhil Pawar and the latter’s cousin, Ashish Pawar. (Representational Image) The police identified the arrested accused as constables Akshay Utpal and Nikhil Pawar and the latter’s cousin, Ashish Pawar. (Representational Image)

Two police constables and a 22-year-old man were arrested on Friday for allegedly kidnapping an e-rickshaw driver for ransom in Bhojpur police station area of Moradabad district, police said.

They said the accused had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from his family to release the driver and later left the victim, 21-year-old Mukhtar Ali alias Salman, in a forest area after the police launched a search for him. Mukhtar has no criminal record, police said.

The police identified the arrested accused as constables Akshay Utpal and Nikhil Pawar and the latter’s cousin, Ashish Pawar. The three were produced before a local court that sent them to jail, said station officer of Bhojpur police station, Neeraj Sharma.

Akshay Utpal was posted at Bhojpur police station while Nikhil was at Mudha Pandey police station. Both are 2018 batch constables, the SHO said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.