UP: Two murder accused on bail shot dead

Police said that Dheer Singh and his nephew Ankur (30) were returning to Dhokalpur village on a motorbike after purchasing fodder for animals from the market when assailants, riding on a car, forced them to stop and started firing indiscriminately on them.

A 50-year-old primary school teacher and his nephew, who were accused in a six-year-old murder case, were shot dead at a village in Bijnor on Sunday.

Four teams have been formed to trace the culprits, a senior police officer said.

“Dheer Singh, Ankur and his father Jagatveer were accused of killing Aman from their village in 2015. While Ankur and Dheer got bail recently, Jagatveer is still in prison. It seems that Aman’s family is involved in today’s killings,” said SP (Bijnor) Dharmveer Singh.