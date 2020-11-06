UP: Two men arrested on charges of ‘publicly defaming’ Balrampur SP

The FIR stated that both the accused had a record of mounting pressure on common people and police officers to collect money or enjoy illegal benefits from them.

Two men were arrested on Thursday after an FIR was lodged against them, based on the complaint of Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma who accused them of publicly defaming him.

The accused have been identified as Mrigendra Upadhyay who claimed to be a lawyer, and his brother Dipendra Upadhyay who claimed to be a journalist.

According to Verma, the duo had openly challenged him from a stage of an ongoing protest and made a series of allegations against him, including registering of fake FIRs and conspiring a murder.

The FIR stated that both the accused had a record of mounting pressure on common people and police officers to collect money or enjoy illegal benefits from them.

“From a public platform one so-called lawyer Mrigendra Upadhyay said some indecent things about me. He threatened that he will strip off my police uniform, will make it hard for me to get my pension, and used objectionable language not just against me but the whole police department. When probed deeper, we found that Upadhyay and his fake journalist brother Dipendra used to put pressure on common people to extort money and run their illegal businesses,” said Verma.

He added that the duo was probably agitated after several FIRs, including beating up an elderly person in January and abusing a Dalit Sub-Inspector posted at the City Kotwali police station, were registered against them in the recent past.

“The brothers are criminals and have several cases registered against them. Recently, there was an FIR registered against Dipendra at the City Kotwali police station and in order to put pressure on me regarding that FIR, they are making fake allegations against me. On Wednesday night, I myself got an FIR registered against them and on Thursday both have been arrested. We have recovered a countrymade pistol from Upadhyay’s possession. He had a proper plan to injure himself and then pin the blame on me,” he added.

In the FIR registered, Verma has alleged that the brothers are publicly defaming him and are conspiring to implicate him in a false murder case. Further he made objectionable statements in order to create enmity between members of upper castes and Dalits, he said in the FIR.

The FIR has quoted Upadhyay saying, “Dev Ranjan Verma, I Mrigendra Upadhyay openly challenge you that I will see you and your goons in the court… The police personnel get a lot of photos clicked (after solving smaller crime cases) but in Pachpedwa there was a loot of Rs 50 lakh. You and your policemen could not make an arrest… You have posted maximum SC caste personnel in your police station and have harassed Brahmins… I want to say that the conspiracy you are doing, trying to get me and my brother killed, and are registering fake FIRs against us, I will not let you succeed.”

Upadhyay and his family members could not be reached for a comment,

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.