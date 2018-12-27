UP: Two killed in explosion at cracker manufacturing unit

Two persons were killed and three injured Tuesday in an explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit at Dharupur village in Barabanki district. Three persons were booked in connection with the case.

Police said that one Habib, from the same village, was running the cracker manufacturing unit illegally from his house. The explosion took place around 4 pm at Habib’s house, following which the double-storey building caved in while six other adjoining houses collapsed, they said.

“Habib has the license to manufacture crackers, but he was running it (the unit) from his house illegally,” said Circle Officer, Ramsanehi Ghat police station, Uma Shankar Singh. The location of the manufacturing unit mentioned in the license was around 300 metres from his house, police added. Habib’s neighbours, Sabir and Wahid, who also had licenses for manufacturing elsewhere, had stored their crackers at Habib’s house, police added.

The deceased were identified as Sabir’s son Obais (25) and Habib’s employee Suraj (15), police said. The injured were admitted to at a district hospital.

A case was lodged against Habib, Sabir and Wahid on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and under the Explosives Act, said Sandeep Kumar Rai, SHO of Ramsanehi Ghat police station.