UP: Two held for murder of woman missing for a year

According to the accused, they argued after he told her that he would tie the knot only after his elder brother gets married.

The police in Unnao district have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old woman missing since October 2019. The duo, along with a third person, allegedly buried her body in a field in Pandit Khera village.

One of those arrested was identified as Suraj, whose wedding to the victim, Shalu Rawat, had been fixed. The second accused is Suraj’s neighbour Sunil. Police are now looking for Suraj’s friend Ashok, who is on the run.

Suraj told the police that he was in a relationship with Shalu and their marriage had been fixed. On October 2, Shalu came to meet him and allegedly started pushing him to marry her at the earliest. According to the accused, they argued after he told her that he would tie the knot only after his elder brother gets married.

At the time, Sunil and Ashok were reportedly passing through the area. Suraj said that on his request, Sunil decided to drop him and Shalu to Makhi. The couple again argued in the vehicle, police said. “In a fit of anger, Suraj killed her,” said Ajgain SHO Santosh Kumar.

The duo were produced in a local court and sent to judicial custody, police said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd