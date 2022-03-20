UP: Two groups clash over playing DJ music in Amroha, 6 arrested

Members of two communities clashed and pelted stones at each other over playing of DJ music during Holi in Amroha district on Friday, said police. Six persons have been arrested in connection with the Friday’s clash, they added.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to police, a group of people were playing DJ music in an empty plot next to a mosque in Kotwali area of Amroha. After a group

of people came out of the mosque and objected to the playing of the music, an argument ensued that soon turned violent.

A police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control. A large contingent of security personnel has been deployed at Chhanga Darwaza to avoid any untoward incident, said police.

Circle Officer, (Amroha City) Vijay Kumar Rana said during the peace committee meeting, it has been decided that during namaz time DJ music would not be played. “The incident took place when people did not stop DJ music during namaz,” he added.

Meanwhile, a group of people thrashed a 27-year-old youth, who was celebrating Holi, after he touched a man belonging to another religion while purchasing goods from a shop in Bareilly on Friday.

The youth, identified as Rajesh Rathore, suffered minor injuries. Local SHO Sunil Ahlawat said a case has been lodged against unidentified persons. “We are investigating the case and trying to identify the accused,” said the SHO.