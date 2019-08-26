UP: Two govt hospital staff held for ‘raping’ 17-year-old patient

Two employees of a government hospital in Hathras have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl patient. According to the FIR registered on Saturday, 25-year-old Shivnandan, who works as a ward boy, and 24-year-old Vishal, a fourth class employee, allegedly molested the girl in the hospital after giving her an injection of anaesthesia.

“On Saturday morning, a complaint was lodged by the girl’s mother alleging that ward boy Shivnandan and Vishal (24) molested the girl in the hospital. We recorded the statement of the girl in which she alleged that Shivnandan took her to the hospital superintendent cabin on the pretext of giving her a prescribed injection. However, he instead gave her anaesthesia injection. He then sexually assaulted her, while Vishal stayed at the door according to the girl,” Sanjeev Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Hathras Gate Police Station, said.

“She told us that she was unconscious most of the time, and when she became conscious she felt pain in her private parts. Based on her statement, we added IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the FIR,” the SHO added.

Both the accused, who worked at the hospital for the last few months on an ad-hoc basis, have been arrested. “The girl, meanwhile, has been sent for a medical test and the report is awaited,” the SHO said.

According to police, the girl, who has tuberculosis, was admitted to the hospital on Thursday after her condition deteriorated. The girl’s mother, who used to stay with her, had fallen asleep on Friday night when the ward boy took the 17-year-old to the hospital superintendent’s cabin.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Brijesh Rathore said the accused employees have been suspended. “A departmental action will be taken against them if the allegations are found to be true,” Rathore added.