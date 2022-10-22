scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

UP: Two govt doctors held for ‘preparing fake medical reports’

The Circle Officer said in June, two FIRs were lodged against Surendra Vishkarma and Amit Vishkarma, two local residents, for allegedly assaulting members of the Dalit community. The complainants had alleged that they suffered serious injuries in the attack. An FIR were lodged on the basis of medico-legal reports of doctors posted at the district hospital.

UP Two govt doctors held, Sonbhadra, UP doctors arrest fake medical reports, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsOn the basis of the two reports, a case was filed against unidentified persons in August stating that false medical reports were being prepared at hospitals.

Police have arrested two doctors posted at the government district hospital in Sonbhadra for allegedly preparing fake medical reports in lieu of money.

Those arrested were identified as Dr Purendu Shekhar Singh and Dr Daya Shankar Singh, both in their 50s. They were booked Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. “The two were produced in a court in Varanasi which sent them to judicial custody,” said Sonbhadra Circle Officer Rahul Pandey.

Sonbhadra falls under the jurisdiction of the Varanasi Prevention of Corruption Act court.

The Circle Officer said in June, two FIRs were lodged against Surendra Vishkarma and Amit Vishkarma, two local residents, for allegedly assaulting members of the Dalit community. The complainants had alleged that they suffered serious injuries in the attack. An FIR were lodged on the basis of medico-legal reports of doctors posted at the district hospital.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...Premium
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...Premium
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gearPremium
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gear

During the investigation of the two cases, Surendra and Amit said that false allegations were levelled against them. They also claimed that the complainants did not have any injuries. Pandey said Surendra and Amit claimed that false medico-legal were allegedly prepared by doctors of the district hospital.

To support their claim, Surendra and Amit got their medical examination done from the district hospital stating there were false injury marks on their bodies. At the same time, they got their medical examination done from another hospital that said there were no injury found on their bodies. They claimed to have got false medical report allegedly after paying amount to the staff at the district hospital.

More from Lucknow

On the basis of the two reports, a case was filed against unidentified persons in August stating that false medical reports were being prepared at hospitals.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 03:40:02 am
Next Story

Mumbai: Panel discussion on city’s heritage, art, culture organised

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement