UP: Two govt doctors held for ‘preparing fake medical reports’

Police have arrested two doctors posted at the government district hospital in Sonbhadra for allegedly preparing fake medical reports in lieu of money.

Those arrested were identified as Dr Purendu Shekhar Singh and Dr Daya Shankar Singh, both in their 50s. They were booked Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. “The two were produced in a court in Varanasi which sent them to judicial custody,” said Sonbhadra Circle Officer Rahul Pandey.

Sonbhadra falls under the jurisdiction of the Varanasi Prevention of Corruption Act court.

The Circle Officer said in June, two FIRs were lodged against Surendra Vishkarma and Amit Vishkarma, two local residents, for allegedly assaulting members of the Dalit community. The complainants had alleged that they suffered serious injuries in the attack. An FIR were lodged on the basis of medico-legal reports of doctors posted at the district hospital.

During the investigation of the two cases, Surendra and Amit said that false allegations were levelled against them. They also claimed that the complainants did not have any injuries. Pandey said Surendra and Amit claimed that false medico-legal were allegedly prepared by doctors of the district hospital.

To support their claim, Surendra and Amit got their medical examination done from the district hospital stating there were false injury marks on their bodies. At the same time, they got their medical examination done from another hospital that said there were no injury found on their bodies. They claimed to have got false medical report allegedly after paying amount to the staff at the district hospital.

On the basis of the two reports, a case was filed against unidentified persons in August stating that false medical reports were being prepared at hospitals.