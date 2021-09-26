UP: Two boys sent to Home for sodomy, says police

Two boys, aged 15 and 13, were sent to juvenile home on Saturday for allegedly sodomising a nine-year-old child in Meerut.

Police said when the child was sitting outside his house, the two boys coaxed him to a nearby desolate plot where they sodomised him on Friday night and threatened him with life he shared the incident with his family members.

“The terror stricken boy did not tell his parents about the incident. But when his parents saw his strange behaviour, they asked him about it and he narrated the whole ordeal. The father then got an FIR lodged,” a police officer said.