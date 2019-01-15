UP: Two booked for ‘kidnapping, selling 24 people as bonded labourers’ in Sonbhadra

Two persons were booked on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping 24 persons from Sonbhadra and taking them to Baghpat on the pretext of providing them jobs but “selling” them as bonded labourers instead.

Police said that while many of the labourers managed to escape, around six of them were still trapped. A three-member police team left for Baghpat on Monday morning. Sub-inspector Afroz Alam, who was leading the team, could not be reached for comment.

According to one Jeetlal Vishwakarma of Bhaluhi village in Sonbhadra, the accused — Kamlesh and Sanjay, who are from the same district — had asked his brother Rajendra (16) in November to find people for a job in Haryana.

“Rajendra then talked to some local residents and took 24 of them to a place in Baghpat district which is on Haryana border and left them with Kamlesh and Sanjay. Next day, when Rajendra was on his way back, some of them called him saying that they did not like the work and wanted to leave. Rajendra returned to Baghpat and asked Kamlesh and Sanjay to let those people go. They locked him in a room, took his mobile phone and beat him up,” Jeetlal told The Indian Express.

“A few days later, Rajendra somehow managed to call me and said that all the labourers who went with him have been handed over to different farmers to work as bonded labourers in sugarcane fields. They were not given proper food and were forced to work from early morning to late evening.” He added Rajendra later managed to escape.

One Akshay Kumar claimed that he had also escaped from a sugarcane farm in Baghpat. Akshay said that when he had asked the farm owner to let him go, the owner said they were sold for Rs 10,000 each and would be released after repaying the amount.

Alleging police inaction, Akshay met Congress legislative party leader Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’ Sunday along with Jeetlal and family members of other labourers. After Ajay Kumar contacted DGP Om Prakash Singh, directions were issued to Sonbhadra SP Rathod Kirit Kumar and the FIR was lodged at the Myorpur police station later in the evening.

DGP Singh said he has given Sonbhadra SP instructions to take proper action in the matter, including on local police officers if found guilty of inaction.

Kamlesh and Sanjay were charged under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 363 (kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and section 16 of Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act.

Station officer (SO) of Myorpur police station Rupesh Kumar Singh said Jeetlal had filed a complaint on December 26.

“Four days later when I called Jeetlal to give more details he said that 12 of them have already returned and the rest will also come back on their own. We did not register an FIR then. Around 4-5 more labourers have returned from Baghpat later,” the SO claimed.

“On Sunday we got information that 6-7 persons were still trapped. We then registered an FIR and sent a police team to Baghpat. We would be able to say more once the team reach Baghpat. For now, we have been told that two or three of them are minors,” the SO added.

He also claimed that Rajendra is not a minor and is 20 years of age.